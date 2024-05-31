Keir Starmer is already the ‘winner’ of next week’s TV election debate
On Tuesday – for only the third time in British history – the two leading candidates to be prime minister will face off against each other on live television. Chief political commentator John Rentoul predicts another poll boost for Labour
Shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, several instant polls will be published revealing who the viewers thought “won” the first televised election debate between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.
The prime minister challenged the Labour leader to the debate because he thinks he understands the issues better and is quicker and sharper than his opponent; but Starmer accepted the challenge because he thinks he has public opinion on his side.
I think Starmer is right, and that the pollsters will declare him the winner.
