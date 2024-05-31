Jump to content
Keir Starmer is already the ‘winner’ of next week’s TV election debate

On Tuesday – for only the third time in British history – the two leading candidates to be prime minister will face off against each other on live television. Chief political commentator John Rentoul predicts another poll boost for Labour

Friday 31 May 2024 15:09 BST
Prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head in the first televised leaders’ debate of the general election campaign next week (PA)
Prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head in the first televised leaders’ debate of the general election campaign next week (PA) (PA Wire)

Shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, several instant polls will be published revealing who the viewers thought “won” the first televised election debate between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.

The prime minister challenged the Labour leader to the debate because he thinks he understands the issues better and is quicker and sharper than his opponent; but Starmer accepted the challenge because he thinks he has public opinion on his side.

I think Starmer is right, and that the pollsters will declare him the winner.

