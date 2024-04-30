Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak is facing yet more internal friction in his party, but would replacing him alter the Tories’ fate?

With the Tories lagging in the polls, speculation is mounting over Sunak’s future and the party’s prospects — and it appears even the prime minister’s seat is at risk.

Now right-wing Conservative MPs are reportedly plotting to replace him with Penny Mordaunt, aiming to swerve defeat in upcoming elections.

The plan, “100 days to save Britain,” comes after Dr. Dan Poulter’s defection dealt a blow to the PM.

Mordaunt has dismissed the alleged plot as “codswallop,” but if the Westminster whispers are true, a clutch of Conservative big beasts are busy positioning themselves to take over from Rishi Sunak, as our chief political commentator John Rentoul writes.

Do you think ousting Sunak so close to a general election would be a mistake? Is Penny Mordaunt a sensible replacement? And if not, who would you like to see take the reigns of the Conversative Party?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments - we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines , which can be found here . For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.