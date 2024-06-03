We knew it was coming and sure enough – the Tories have pledged to overhaul equality laws to end “confusion” and “protect women-only spaces”.

But what does this really mean? It only signals one thing: the continued demonisation of trans people like me, as part of the governing party’s desperate bid to cling to power ahead of the election.

With her promise to redefine the legal definition of the term “sex” to mean biological sex and not “redefined meanings of the word”, women’s and equality minister Kemi Badenoch is effectively making a bid to strip trans people of the dignity and acceptance we have built up in society over the last half-century.