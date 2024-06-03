Jump to content
Why should it be up to Kemi Badenoch (and a piece of paper) to decide if I’m a woman or not?

The latest move by the Tory party to end ‘confusion’ over sexual identity only signals one thing: the continued demonisation of trans people like me in the name of ‘culture wars’, writes barrister Robin Moira White

Monday 03 June 2024 12:17 BST
Comments
Women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

We knew it was coming and sure enough – the Tories have pledged to overhaul equality laws to end “confusion” and “protect women-only spaces”.

But what does this really mean? It only signals one thing: the continued demonisation of trans people like me, as part of the governing party’s desperate bid to cling to power ahead of the election.

With her promise to redefine the legal definition of the term “sex” to mean biological sex and not “redefined meanings of the word”, women’s and equality minister Kemi Badenoch is effectively making a bid to strip trans people of the dignity and acceptance we have built up in society over the last half-century.

