Nigel Farage’s wild plans for the Conservative Party are doomed

Nigel Farage has lost none of his skill in the art of politics as drama. Had he been leader of Reform UK at the time the general election was called, announcing sooner that he would be a candidate in Clacton , by now he would be struggling to persuade journalists to come to his news conferences.

Instead, he has “gingered up” the election and made it all about him – ruthlessly exploiting Rishi Sunak’s stumbling start to the campaign, and announcing his return on the same day that a YouGov MRP poll, the gold standard of seat-by-seat models, projected a Labour majority greater than Tony Blair’s.

Sunak saw him coming. We should give the prime minister credit for that, at least. One of the reasons for calling an early election was to try to catch Reform off balance – and it seemed to have succeeded, until Farage, who said he didn’t have time to stand for parliament, suddenly changed his mind.