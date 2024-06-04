I’m still not entirely sure why Keir Starmer, gingerly transporting that Ming vase of a Labour landslide across a slippery floor, ever agreed to two head-to-head TV debates with Rishi Sunak.

Sunak, after all, only has to nudge Starmer off-balance a little and the chance of Labour winning an election for the first time in two decades will likely end up in shards on the floor. Sunak has little to lose at this stage but for Starmer, with a steady 20 percentage point lead in the polls, there is only downside.

The now commonplace Ming vase metaphor was coined by that agreeable figure Roy Jenkins, who, with characteristic elegance, deployed it to describe Tony Blair’s path to victory in the run up to the 1997 general election.