For Keir Starmer, the TV election debates could be seismic – but not in the way he hopes

Labour is 20 points clear in the polls and try as they might, the Tories don’t seem to be able to close the gap. Why then, asks Sean O’Grady, would Starmer risk it all in a TV debate against Sunak?

Tuesday 04 June 2024 14:15 BST
‘If their exchanges at PMQs are anything to go by then by the end, the audience might have found something more enthralling to do, like filling up the dishwasher’
‘If their exchanges at PMQs are anything to go by then by the end, the audience might have found something more enthralling to do, like filling up the dishwasher’ (PA Wire)

I’m still not entirely sure why Keir Starmer, gingerly transporting that Ming vase of a Labour landslide across a slippery floor, ever agreed to two head-to-head TV debates with Rishi Sunak.

Sunak, after all, only has to nudge Starmer off-balance a little and the chance of Labour winning an election for the first time in two decades will likely end up in shards on the floor. Sunak has little to lose at this stage but for Starmer, with a steady 20 percentage point lead in the polls, there is only downside.

The now commonplace Ming vase metaphor was coined by that agreeable figure Roy Jenkins, who, with characteristic elegance, deployed it to describe Tony Blair’s path to victory in the run up to the 1997 general election.

