I remember the day Diane Abbott was elected as the first Black female MP very well. It was a truly historic moment, a new chapter in British Black history, and a victory of hope and justice over division and fear.

I remember, a few years before she even became an MP, the work Diane did in setting up Labour Party Black Sections, a group that campaigned against racism and for the political representation of Black and Asian members in the party.

I remember her speech in the House of Commons during the 2008 Counter Terrorism Bill. In a fierce defence of civil liberties, Diane warned us that increased police powers would lead to arbitrary detention, miscarriages of justice and the disproportionate arrests of ethnic minority communities. “I do not believe that there is some trade-off between our liberties and the safety of the realm”, she said. “What makes us free is what makes us safe, and what makes us safe is what will make us free.”