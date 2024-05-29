My friend Diane Abbott accepts she caused offence, but she deserved better
When the antisemitism row first erupted, lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie, a longtime friend of the Hackney MP, offered her some crucial advice – but, she admits, she thought things would pan out differently
I’ve not always got on with Diane Abbott. When she was first elected in 1987, I was working on equalities and community development in Hackney, and even then, she was quite the formidable force. She would ring up constantly: Why haven’t you done this? What’s going on here? Everyone at the council feared her a little bit. She was somebody who wanted to get things done for her constituents.
Hackney is one of the most diverse boroughs in the country, with the second largest Jewish community in the entire country. Diane would always attend Jewish events she was invited to. She was close to local Jewish leader, the late Rabbi Pinter, and over the years has been constantly photographed with Rabbi Gluck.
Having witnessed her working directly with her local Jewish community for decades, I think it’s sad that this antisemitism row may be how she is remembered by history.
