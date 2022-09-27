Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The MP suspended by Labour for calling Kwasi Kwarteng “superficially” black has apologised to the chancellor.

Rupa Huq offered “sincere and heartfelt apologies” for what she called her “ill-judged” comments, at a fringe meeting at Labour’s conference.

The Ealing Central and Acton MP initially defended her remarks, in which she said, of the wealthy, Eton-educated Mr Kwarteng, “you wouldn’t know he’s black”.

But she has backtracked after Conservative MPs condemned them as “racist” and Keir Starmer removed the party whip from her.

However, Labour is likely to continue the suspension pending an investigation into the full circumstances of what Ms Huq said.

The comments were condemned by Ed Miliband, the shadow climate change secretary, who said: “There is absolutely no place for these kind of comments in our politics

“The party will have to decide what it does in terms of her and her future. These comments are reprehensible and awful.”

Ms Huq tweeted: “I have today contacted Kwasi Kwarteng to offer my sincere and heartfelt apologies for the comments I made at yesterday’s Labour conference fringe meeting.

“My comments were ill-judged and I wholeheartedly apologise to anyone affected.”