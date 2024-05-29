Keir Starmer breaks silence on Diane Abbott Labour election ban

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer has broken his silence after a morning of fevered speculation about the future of Diane Abbott as a Labour MP.

The veteran left-winger had the Labour Party whip restored on Tuesday, but whether or not she will be able to stand in the general election remains mired in uncertainty.

She confirmed to various news outlets that the party’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) has banned her from standing for Labour - more than a year on from her suspension over controversial comments about racism.

Sir Keir Starmer has broken his silence over the Diane Abbott row ( Reuters )

But she went on to say she was “dismayed" at the prospect she could be banned from standing and said she was upset about "numerous reports" suggesting that she was.

Questioned about Ms Abbott while campaigning in the West Midlands, the Labour leader said she has not been barred from standing as a Labour candidate.

He told Sky News: “The whip has been restored to diane abbott as you know so she is a member of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) and no decision has been taken to bar her going forward

“Obviously my whole focus is on the election campaign and we are very happy to be out campaigning here today talking about what we are going to do in relation to the NHS to drive down those waiting lists, but the factual situation is as I have set out.”

Ms Abbott was suspended last April over a letter she wrote in The Observer suggesting Jewish people are not subjected to the same racism as some other minorities.

The former shadow home secretary under Jeremy Corbyn immediately apologised over her comments and said the letter had been an “initial draft”.

But she was suspended by chief whip Alan Campbell and placed under investigation.

It emerged on Tuesday that the investigation into Ms Abbott had concluded in December, despite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer insisting this month it was still “ongoing”.

She then had the party whip restored, meaning she can retire as a Labour MP, but will not be able to stand for the party in the general election. She told the BBC: “Although the whip has been restored I am banned from standing.”

In the letter which saw her suspended, Ms Abbott suggested Jewish people are not subjected to the same racism as some other minorities.

It stated that Jewish, Irish and traveller communities have experienced “prejudice”, but added: “This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable.”

Ms Abbott had added: “It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”