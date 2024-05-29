The investigation process into Diane Abbott was “designed to humiliate” her, Tony Blair’s former director of political operations has said.

John McTernan, who advised Blair from 2005 to 2007, said whoever is responsible for the investigation into Ms Abbott should “hang their heads in shame” when he was interviewed on Times Radio today (29 May).

Ms Abbott has said that the Labour Party will ban her from standing as a candidate at the upcoming general election.

The MP for Hackney North had the party whip restored on Tuesday after she was suspended last April over a letter she wrote in The Observer suggesting Jewish people are not subjected to the same racism as some other minorities.