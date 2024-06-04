Nigel Farage clashes with BBC’s Mishal Husain over migration: ‘This is getting silly’

Nigel Farage clashed with Mishal Husain over migration in a tense interview on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday morning (4 June).

The new Reform UK leader, who announced yesterday he will be challenging for the Clacton seat at the general election, was being pressed on Reform’s pledge to freeze non-essential immigration.

Ms Husain listed a number of occupations, including midwives, architects, butchers and bakers, and asked whether they would be allowed to come to the UK under his party’s plans.

“In limited numbers,” Mr Farage responded, before suggesting that the line of questioning was “getting rather silly”.