The news that Suella Braverman, former home secretary, future Tory leadership contender and permanent embarrassment, wants to embrace Nigel Farage and welcome him into the Conservative Party puts one in mind of those strangely compelling nature documentaries about parasites.

Nature, like politics, can be a cruel world, and one of the most unpleasant of parasites is leucochloridium paradoxum, a worm that can turn snails into zombies. Once inside the unlucky gastropod, it takes over the snail’s nervous system, and makes its eyestalks throb with vivid colours, such that it is eaten by a bird and the life cycle of the parasitic worm continues. Eurgh.

So also, it would seem, have the snail-like mental processes of Braverman been taken over by the Reform UK mind virus, she herself now pulsating away to attract Farage to swoop down and take control of her party.