Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Farage is a conman and Suella Braverman is just the latest to fall for his silver tongue

The controversial Reform UK leader has made a career off his everyman persona and populist rhetoric, writes Sean O’Grady. He won’t be our next prime minister, but British politics will always find room for men like him

Monday 10 June 2024 11:08 BST
Comments
Nigel Farage says Reform UK will become the ‘real opposition’ to Labour
Nigel Farage says Reform UK will become the ‘real opposition’ to Labour (PA Wire)

The news that Suella Braverman, former home secretary, future Tory leadership contender and permanent embarrassment, wants to embrace Nigel Farage and welcome him into the Conservative Party puts one in mind of those strangely compelling nature documentaries about parasites.

Nature, like politics, can be a cruel world, and one of the most unpleasant of parasites is leucochloridium paradoxum, a worm that can turn snails into zombies. Once inside the unlucky gastropod, it takes over the snail’s nervous system, and makes its eyestalks throb with vivid colours, such that it is eaten by a bird and the life cycle of the parasitic worm continues. Eurgh.

So also, it would seem, have the snail-like mental processes of Braverman been taken over by the Reform UK mind virus, she herself now pulsating away to attract Farage to swoop down and take control of her party.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in