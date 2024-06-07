Jump to content
Is Rishi Sunak running the worst election campaign in history?

Everything that could go wrong for the prime minister has gone wrong, but leaving the D-Day commemorations early may be a blunder that goes down in the history books, says John Rentoul – and there are still four weeks of unenforced errors yet to come

Friday 07 June 2024 14:10 BST
Rishi Sunak’s minor mistakes have kept alive the narrative of a particularly gaffe-strewn campaign (PA)

Day 1, 22 May: Rishi Sunak called the election in a rain-soaked speech from Downing Street. If it had been fiction, it would have been one of two things. Either, a portent of a disastrous campaign to come, or the prelude to the great fightback story of the underdog persevering against all odds.

It turns out it was a visual metaphor of a disastrous campaign to come.

The rain itself was hardly important, except as an excuse for jokes about how the prime minister has a plan, but it did not include checking the weather forecast. More significant was that holding the election four months earlier than expected caught his own party off guard more than it wrong-footed the opposition.

