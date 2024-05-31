Whenever a disaster happens, we expect those in charge to reassure us that lessons will be learned. I know this only too well, having watched from inside Downing Street the unravelling of the Truss 47-day premiership.

Then, Rishi Sunak stepped up to pull the Conservatives back together. But now his party is braced for general election disaster. How will they pick up the pieces this time?

First, the Tories will first look for someone to take the hit. With the same speed they rounded on Liz Truss after the mini-Budget, they will zero in on Sunak. He was singularly responsible for rushing unprepared into the election – nine days on, the Tories are still scrabbling for candidates to fill their seat vacancies. Even his cabinet were surprised by his timing; he went to the King before telling them, in case they didn’t like it.