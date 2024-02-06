Jump to content

Liz Truss’s ludicrous political comeback was straight out of Mean Girls

Not since that movie’s reboot has a bunch of cliquey, pretentious wannabes so deserved to be panned. Pravina Rudra watches the drama unfold at the launch of Popular Conservatism, the Tories’ latest splinter group

Tuesday 06 February 2024 18:21
<p>Gang busters: Jacob Rees-Mogg, Mhairi Fraser, Lee Anderson, former prime minister Liz Truss and her adviser Jonathan Isaby, at launch of Popular Conservatism</p>

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

I hear the Popular Conservatives before I see them. Or, rather, the noisy agitators that their high-profile launch event in Westminster has somehow attracted.

From a couple of streets away, I detect the megaphone dulcets of Steve Bray, College Green’s resident protester, blaring out “We all live in a Brexit tragedy” to the tune of “Yellow Submarine”. He’s accompanied by a woman wearing a sandwich board, with the faces of Liz Truss and Jacob Rees-Mogg superimposed on cut-outs of popcorn kernels: “Pop Con,” it reads, “the Tories are exploding.”

By my reckoning, Popular Conservatism is the sixth group in recent years to have formed within the Tory party – a new addition to the Five Families, along with – deep breath… – the European Research Group, the New Conservatives, the Northern Research Group, the Common Sense Group, and the Conservative Growth Group. Got it?

