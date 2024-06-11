I’m all revved up and ready to go,” said Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, standing in front of the Silverstone racetrack. The location of the manifesto launch was an unexpected gift to sketchwriters, who had even better puns at hand: A car crash of a campaign. Going round in circles. On a road to nowhere. Wheels coming off. The pits...

With that as a warm-up, the question was whether Rishi Sunak would roar up in a racing car, sliding some doughnuts on the tarmac, crying: “Beat that, Ed Davey!”

Sadly, he and his wife Akshata instead climbed out of the back of a glossy black Audi A8 saloon. The vehicle was chosen by the Met Police protection unit – but could you imagine Margaret Thatcher arriving for her manifesto launch in a German car?