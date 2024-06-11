Watch live: Sunak launches Conservative manifesto including tax cuts

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak launches the Conservatives' general election manifesto on Tuesday, 11 June.

The prime minister has pledged a tax break for landlords, as well as help for first-time buyers after acknowledging during a BBC interview that it has become harder for people to own their first home under the Tories.

Tax cuts, such as another 2p cut to national insurance, are also expected to be in the prime minister's pledges according to reports.

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) figures have previously showed the UK’s current level of tax burden is the highest on record.

Tax hit 35.3 per cent of gross domestic product in 2022/23, a 0.9 per cent increase on the previous year, according to statistics published late last year; this ratio is forecast to grow to 37.7 per cent by 2029, with the government’s freeze on tax ratios the dominant driver.

Today's event comes after a difficult few days in the campaign for Mr Sunak, who has dismissed resignation rumours amid the ongoing criticism over his early departure from D-Day commemorations in France last week.

Ahead of the launch, Labour's Wes Streeting described the Tory manifesto as the "most expensive panic attack in history."

Labour will announce their manifesto on Thursday.