A Nobel Prize-winning economist has said that the latest UK-US trade deal is “playing into Trump’s strategy.”

"I would view it as playing into Trump's strategy," said leading economist Joseph Stiglit on Sky News on 11 May.

"His strategy is divide and conquer, go after the weakest countries, and sort of put the stronger countries in the back" he added.

Donald Trump unveiled a "historic agreement" with the UK, the culmination of Sir Keir Starmer’s months-long charm offensive towards the US president. (9 May)