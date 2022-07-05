Brexit: Keir Starmer insists he is not ‘advocating status quo’ as he rules out return to single market

Jacob Rees-Mogg acccuses Labour leader of a ‘half-cock’ attempt at copying the Conservatives’ plans

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Tuesday 05 July 2022 22:20
<p>Keir Starmer said he ‘couldn’t disagree more’ with those who wish to reverse Brexit</p>

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he is not “advocating the status quo” on Brexit as he ruled out rejoining the EU’s single market or customs union if Labour wins the next general election.

The Labour leader also sidestepped a question over whether he was effectively accepting a hard Brexit, but set out a five-point plan to fix the “hulking ‘fatberg’ of red tape and bureaucracy” under the deal brokered by Boris Johnson.

Sir Keir’s remarks came after a speech at the Irish embassy during which he vowed that Britain would not join the single market, restore freedom of movement, or seek to go back into the EU under a future Labour government.

