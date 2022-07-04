Sir Keir Starmer should know better than to launch a European policy with the slogan “Make Brexit Work”. That’s because it is, in fact, impossible to make Brexit work. It is an inherently damaging project, incompatible with a stable economy, the Good Friday Agreement, and amicable relations with Britain’s closest neighbours and allies.

As is increasingly becoming apparent, it is a disaster. It is not something that can be turned into a success with a five-point plan, as Sir Keir suggests. Striking a new agreement for the whole of the UK on veterinary standards, for example, would cut red tape for farmers. This would be extremely welcome, but it cannot “make Brexit work”. What’s more, Sir Keir knows this.

Accepting Brexit in the way Labour has is unconvincing as well as wrong in principle. Well within living memory, Sir Keir was a passionate advocate of remaining in the European Union. He was the shadow Brexit secretary who fought Brexit all the way in the Commons. He supported The Independent’s Final Say campaign for a referendum on the eventual terms of Brexit. He is not a Brexiteer, and neither is, or was, anyone on Labour’s front bench. Indeed, the leadership under Jeremy Corbyn was more Eurosceptic than is the present team.