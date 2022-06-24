Tories handed ‘wake-up call’ with double defeat in Tiverton and Wakefield by-elections (cloned)

Lib Dem win in Devon represents the largest majority ever overturned at by-election

Holly Bancroft
In Tiverton
,Adam Forrest
Friday 24 June 2022 18:39
Comments
Boris Johnson’s Conservatives suffered a humiliating and historic double defeat on Friday morning as voters turned against them in both the Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield by-elections.

The Liberal Democrats swept to victory in the Devon seat as Richard Foord overcame a Tory majority of just over 24,000 votes – the largest ever overturned at a by-election.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said it was the “biggest by-election victory our country has ever seen”, adding that the result should be a “wake-up call” to Tory MPs about Mr Johnson’s leadership.

