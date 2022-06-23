✕ Close Boris Johnson fails to deny he offered Carrie Symonds top job

Votes are being counted in two by-elections triggered by the resignations of disgraced Tory MPs.

At 10pm on Thursday, the polls closed for by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton.

In the constituency Wakefield, Imran Ahmad Khan stepped down as MP last month after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a party in 2008.

Also in May, Neil Parish quit as MP for Tiverton & Honiton after admitting to watching pornography on his phone in the House of Commons on two separate occasions.

PM Boris Johnson said he is “full of optimism and buoyancy” ahead of the results of the by-elections.

Speaking to broadcasters in Rwandan capital Kigali, he said: “I’m going to be watching the results with interest but always full of optimism and buoyancy but most seasoned political observers know that by-elections in mid-term are never necessarily easy for any government.”