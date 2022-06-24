‘We smashed it’ Keir Starmer says after by-election win

Labour "smashed it" with a win in the Wakefieldby-election on Wednesday night (23 June), Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Simon Lightwood was elected with 13,166 votes to the Conservatives' 8,231.

Elsewhere, the seat of Tiverton and Honiton in Devon was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes.

"The Tory party is absolutely imploding...We've had the sort of swing that puts us on track for a majority Labour government," Starmer said.

