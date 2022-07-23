Keir Starmer ‘hated’ the ‘burden’ of Beergate police investigation

Keir Starmer has said he “really hated” being subject to a recent criminal investigation by Durham during the so-called “Beergate” saga.

The Labour leader said the Durham Constabulary probe into claims he breached Covid rules was a “burden” and he was “massively pleased” when he was cleared.

Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner had pledged to resign if they received fines in relation to a gathering in the offices of a local Labour MP in England’s north east in April 2021.