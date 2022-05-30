Sir Keir Starmer should stand for re-election if he is fined and forced to resign as Labour leader over the Beergate saga, said the party’s former chief whip.

The opposition leader has vowed to quit if he receives a fine from Durham Police over an April 2021 Labour event at which beer and curry was consumed.

But senior Labour MP Nick Brown, chief whip under six party leaders, suggested that Starmer put himself forward in a leadership contest if he has to step down.