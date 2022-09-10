Jump to content
King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

Meetings will continue to be regular part of weekly duties of PM

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Friday 09 September 2022 21:06
King Charles tells Prime Minister Liz Truss he had 'been dreading' death of Queen

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.

