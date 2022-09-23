More than 100,000 people in part-time work could face a benefit cut if they fail to properly look to do more hours, Kwasi Kwarteng is set to announce in his mini-budget on Friday.

The chancellor is set to reveal a significant welfare shake-up, with claimants currently allowed a “light touch” arrangement if working nine hours a week asked to take “active steps” to work up to 15 hours a week from January.

If they fail to do so, under Mr Kwarteng’s new plan, their benefit payments as part of the Universal Credit system could be reduced.