Kwasi Kwarteng budget: MPs demand inquiry into ‘insider trading’ claims

Dozens of MPs have called for a parliamentary inquiry into claims of insider trading around Kwasi Kwarteng's budget.
In a letter to the chair of the Treasury select committee Mel Stride, the 31 MPs say the Chancellor's contact with financial traders in the run up to the policy change should be scrutinised "without delay".
Mr Kwarteng was reported to have privately met with at least one trader who profited from the fall in the value of the Pound in the weeks ahead of the Budget.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies