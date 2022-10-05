Kwasi Kwarteng budget: MPs demand inquiry into ‘insider trading’ claims

Dozens of MPs have called for a parliamentary inquiry into claims of insider trading around Kwasi Kwarteng's budget.

In a letter to the chair of the Treasury select committee Mel Stride, the 31 MPs say the Chancellor's contact with financial traders in the run up to the policy change should be scrutinised "without delay".

Mr Kwarteng was reported to have privately met with at least one trader who profited from the fall in the value of the Pound in the weeks ahead of the Budget.