Kwasi Kwarteng says he warned Liz Truss to ‘slow down’ with radical economic plan

Ex-chancellor refuses to apologise for turmoil and blames former boss for mini-Budget chaos

Liam James
Friday 11 November 2022 12:11
(Getty Images)

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he warned Liz Truss that she risked cutting her premiership short by rushing radical economic reforms.

In an explosive interview, his first since being sacked as chancellor, Mr Kwarteng told TalkTV he advised Ms Truss to “slow down” and take a “methodical” approach to boosting growth.

He said the PM refused to accept that her £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts went too far, too fast, leading him to warn her “you will have two months if you carry on like this”. Ms Truss was forced out after 44 days.

