Labour in green tech export bid to make UK ‘world leader in net zero’

Exclusive: Keir Starmer’s party promises network of climate hubs to sell UK green breakthroughs to the world

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 26 September 2022 16:40
<p>The government has commissioned a review into delivering net zero in the most pro-growth way</p>

The government has commissioned a review into delivering net zero in the most pro-growth way

(PA Wire)

Labour is to set out plans for a national network of climate business centres to win the UK export opportunities as the world switches to cleaner, greener technology, The Independent has learnt.

The move follows Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to put environmental investment at the heart of Labour’s offer at the next election, with the promise to make the UK a green “superpower” by 2030 by investing massively in solar and wind to wean the electricity system off fossil fuels.

Shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds will use his speech to the party’s annual conference in Liverpool to make the case that green technology can deliver dividends for Britain not just in terms of fighting climate change but also in the creation of high-skill jobs and carving out new markets for the industries of the future.

