Labour pledges thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by restoring 45p tax rate
Rachel Reeves says billions saved will deliver ‘one of the biggest expansions of NHS workforce in history‘ – in clear dividing line with Tories
Labour is promising thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by reversing the Tories’ abolition of the 45p tax rate for top earners.
Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the billions saved would deliver ‘one of the biggest expansions of the NHS workforce in history” – instead of handing rewards to the UK’s richest people.
She also pledged to pave the way for a higher minimum wage taking into account “the real cost of living” on “day one” of Labour winning power.
