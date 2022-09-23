Jump to content

Kwarteng axes higher income tax for top earners and accelerates 1p cut for all

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Friday 23 September 2022 10:17
Comments
Kwasi Kwarteng says government will get rid of cap on bankers' bonuses

The 45p income tax rate paid by Britain’s highest earners will be axed, in the biggest surprise in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The chancellor also accelerated a planned 1p cut in the basic rate – from 20p to 19p – which will now come into force next April.

Mr Kwarteng claimed abolishing the 45p rate, already cut from 50p by George Osborne a decade ago, “will simplify the tax system and make Britain more competitive”.

However, the move will fuel criticism that the mini-budget is handing rewards to the rich at the expense of the least well-off – in what has been dubbed a return to 1980s-style “trickle-down economics”.

The pound dropped to a fresh 37-year-low against the dollar as the “growth plan” was unveiled, after a steep rise in public borrowing costs amid market nervousness.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in