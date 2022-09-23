Kwarteng axes higher income tax for top earners and accelerates 1p cut for all

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The 45p income tax rate paid by Britain’s highest earners will be axed, in the biggest surprise in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The chancellor also accelerated a planned 1p cut in the basic rate – from 20p to 19p – which will now come into force next April.

Mr Kwarteng claimed abolishing the 45p rate, already cut from 50p by George Osborne a decade ago, “will simplify the tax system and make Britain more competitive”.

However, the move will fuel criticism that the mini-budget is handing rewards to the rich at the expense of the least well-off – in what has been dubbed a return to 1980s-style “trickle-down economics”.

The pound dropped to a fresh 37-year-low against the dollar as the “growth plan” was unveiled, after a steep rise in public borrowing costs amid market nervousness.