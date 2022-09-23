Kwarteng axes higher income tax for top earners and accelerates 1p cut for all
The 45p income tax rate paid by Britain’s highest earners will be axed, in the biggest surprise in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.
The chancellor also accelerated a planned 1p cut in the basic rate – from 20p to 19p – which will now come into force next April.
Mr Kwarteng claimed abolishing the 45p rate, already cut from 50p by George Osborne a decade ago, “will simplify the tax system and make Britain more competitive”.
However, the move will fuel criticism that the mini-budget is handing rewards to the rich at the expense of the least well-off – in what has been dubbed a return to 1980s-style “trickle-down economics”.
The pound dropped to a fresh 37-year-low against the dollar as the “growth plan” was unveiled, after a steep rise in public borrowing costs amid market nervousness.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies