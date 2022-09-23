Stamp duty abolished on homes worth up to £250,000

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kwasi Kwarteng has abolished stamp duty on homes worth up to £250,000 in a bid to boost the housing market.

The announcement, in the chancellor’s mini-budget, came in the face of warnings from economists that it will force up prices and fuel inflation.

The chancellor raised the threshold below which no stamp duty is payable from £125,000 to £250,000 - and from £300,000 to £425,000 for first-time buyers.

“Home ownership is the most common route for people to own an asset, giving them a stake in the success of our economy and society,” he told the House of Commons.

“So, to support growth, increase confidence and help families aspiring to own their own home, I can announce that we are cutting stamp duty.”

In a statement delivered just 17 days after he entered the Treasury, Mr Kwarteng also increased the value of the property on which first-time buyers can claim relief from £500,000 to £625,000.

“The steps we’ve taken today mean 200,000 more people will be taken out of paying stamp duty altogether,” he told MPs. “This is a permanent cut to stamp duty, effective from today.”