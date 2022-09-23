Stamp duty abolished on homes worth up to £250,000
Kwasi Kwarteng has abolished stamp duty on homes worth up to £250,000 in a bid to boost the housing market.
The announcement, in the chancellor’s mini-budget, came in the face of warnings from economists that it will force up prices and fuel inflation.
The chancellor raised the threshold below which no stamp duty is payable from £125,000 to £250,000 - and from £300,000 to £425,000 for first-time buyers.
“Home ownership is the most common route for people to own an asset, giving them a stake in the success of our economy and society,” he told the House of Commons.
“So, to support growth, increase confidence and help families aspiring to own their own home, I can announce that we are cutting stamp duty.”
In a statement delivered just 17 days after he entered the Treasury, Mr Kwarteng also increased the value of the property on which first-time buyers can claim relief from £500,000 to £625,000.
“The steps we’ve taken today mean 200,000 more people will be taken out of paying stamp duty altogether,” he told MPs. “This is a permanent cut to stamp duty, effective from today.”
