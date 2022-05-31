Labour has marched into an 11-point lead over the Conservatives in the latest poll, as Boris Johnson comes under increasing pressure over the Partygate scandal.

A steady flow of Tory MPs have called for the prime minister to go in the wake of the Sue Gray report – with a growing number worried that the party is heading for defeat at the next general election.

The latest Savanta ComRes survey puts Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 42 per cent – up two points from the firm’s last poll, and Mr Johnson’s party down three on 31 per cent.