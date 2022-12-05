Jump to content

‘Indefensible’ House of Lords will be replaced with elected chamber, Keir Starmer to pledge

‘We aim to deliver it in the first term,’ party says – scotching suggestions of delay

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 05 December 2022 17:51
Keir Starmer says he hopes abolition of Lords can happen in one term

Labour will move quickly to replace the “indefensible” House of Lords with an elected chamber as part of a package to distribute power and wealth more widely, Sir Keir Starmer will pledge.

The Labour leader will scotch suggestions of delay when he delivers a major speech promising to give people “democratic control over their lives” if the party wins the next election.

English mayors and devolved governments would be granted new powers in relation to transport, infrastructure spending and housing, including possible compulsory purchase orders on vacant sites.

