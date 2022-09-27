Labour surges to largest poll lead over Tories in more than two decades

Labour’s lead over the Conservatives has grown to its largest in more than two decades following the government’s unpopular plan to cut taxes and increase borrowing, according to a new poll.

The party headed by Sir Keir Starmer has an approval rating of 45 per cent while the Tories led by new prime minister Liz Truss trail behind at 28 per cent, the YouGov poll commissioned by The Times suggests.

The 17-point lead represents a level of support for Labour not been seen since polling began in 2001, at the time of Tony Blair’s landslide victory against the Conservatives led by William Hague.