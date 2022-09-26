Keir Starmer says Tory government's economic plan is 'immoral'

Sir Keir Starmer has branded Liz Truss’s economic plans as “immoral” following the government’s mini budget.

Speaking to Labour members at an annual conference in Liverpool today, 26 September, the party leader criticised the prime minister’s trickle-down economic strategies and new tax cuts announced last week.

“[The policies] will make the rich richer and the super-rich even richer than that... It’s proven not to work, it’s immoral. Those that grow our economy are those that do the hard graft day in day out,” Sir Keir said.

