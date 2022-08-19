Jump to content
Labour demands recall of parliament over cost of living ‘emergency’

Campaigners say early return of MPs could help lay ‘groundwork’ for more emergency support

Adam Forrest
Friday 19 August 2022 17:01
Keir Starmer describes his proposals to freeze energy price cap

Labour has written to Boris Johnson and the two Tory leadership contenders to demand parliament returns early in order to tackle the deepening cost of living “emergency”.

The call for MPs to return two weeks early on 22 August comes ahead of Ofgem’s announcement on the new energy price cap on 26 August, which Labour has called a “crucial deadline” for action.

Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a “fully costed” plan to freeze the price cap at the current level of £1,971 throughout the winter, with gas and electricity bills forecast to hit around £3,600 in October.

