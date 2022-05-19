Laurence Fox loses bid for High Court libel case to be heard in front of jury
Stonewall trustee Simon Blake, ‘Coronation Street’ actor Nicola Thorp and drag artist Crystal are suing the ‘Lewis’ star
The libel case against Laurence Fox will not be heard in front of a jury despite his requests.
The Lewis actor is being sued by former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake, former Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp, and drag artist Crystal after he referred to them as “paedophiles” online.
The row erupted when Mr Fox announced a boycott of Sainsbury’s following its decision to celebrate Black History Month, alleging it was “promoting racial segregation and discrimination”.
