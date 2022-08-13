‘Anti-woke’ Truss accused of ‘feeding bigots’ with Tory leadership culture war

Liz Truss has been accused of seeking to appeal to a “bigoted” section of the Conservative Party’s base by positioning herself as “anti-woke”.

Equality campaigners denounced the leadership frontrunner’s “culture war games” and said they feared she would continue her “divisive rhetoric” if elected to No 10.

It comes as the foreign secretary provoked anger with an “inflammatory” attack on “woke” Civil Service culture that she claimed “strays into antisemitism”.