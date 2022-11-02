Jump to content

Liz Truss trip expenses questioned as ‘rock star rider’ revealed

Truss demanded chilled white wine and ‘absolutely no mayonnaise on anything’, according to new book

Adam Forrest
Monday 31 October 2022 07:40
Severance payout: Truss and Kwarteng to pocket up to €19,000 for time in office

Liz Truss’s trips abroad as foreign secretary and international trade minister saw her make demands resembling a rock star “rider”, according to a new biography of the ex-prime minister.

Labour has questioned expenses claims made on behalf of Ms Truss for her overseas travel following extracts from the book Out of the Blue: the Inside Story of the Unexpected Rise and Rapid Fall of Liz Truss.

Ms Truss asked bottle of sauvignon blanc in the fridge of any accommodation, and wanted Bagels or sushi for lunch – with “absolutely no mayonnaise on anything, ever”.

