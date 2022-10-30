Suella Braverman is ‘first-rate’ politician whom I admire, says Michael Gove

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak was right to re-appoint “first-rate” politician Suella Braverman as home secretary, cabinet minister Michael Gove has said.

The levelling up secretary defended the prime minister’s controversial decision to bring Ms Braverman into cabinet only six days after she was sacked for a security breach.

Asked if the PM was right to hand her the role, Mr Gove told Sky News: “Yes. Suella is a first-rate, front-rank politician. She has acknowledged the mistake that has been made.”

The senior Tory figure added: “She is a valued member of the cabinet, and someone whom I admire a lot,” later telling the BBC that the prime minister thought “she deserves a second chance”.

Ms Braverman has said she told cabinet secretary Simon Case about her mistake after sharing a sensitive government document via her personal email.

Appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Gove was confronted with a leaked email showing Ms Braverman had asking a recipient to “delete the message and ignore”, sent hours before officials were eventually told.

Mr Gove said the request to “ignore and delete” the email is “standard practice” and would be “quite proper” – going on to claim that Ms Braverman is “absolutely” a politician of integrity.

He added: “I am satisfied, more than satisfied, that in resigning, accepting responsibility, apologising, and then in being assured by the cabinet secretary and the prime minister that Suella coming back into office was the right thing, that Suella is now in a position to do the work that she is dedicated to doing.”

Mr Gove also denied that Ms Braverman had rejected legal advice from top officials on overcrowding at an asylum processing centre in Manston in Kent and the need to transfer people to hotels.

The home secretary was advised weeks ago that migrants were being held for unlawfully long periods at the centre because of the failure to transfer them, multiple sources told the Sunday Times.

Charities told The Independent that asylum seekers were held at the facility for several weeks when it was only intended to hold people for 24 hours, with outbreaks of diphtheria and scabies reported amid the “inhumane” conditions.

“The situation at Manston is not what it should be,” Mr Gove told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday. “But it’s important to stress that the home secretary did not ignore or dismiss legal advice. The home secretary was balancing a number of competing imperatives.”

Asked if conditions were “humane”, the minister said: “Yes … We want people to be in appropriate accommodation as quickly as possible. The situation is not perfect, everyone acknowledges that. We have more than 2,000 people there at the moment.”

Mr Gove also insisted the government takes security issues “incredibly seriously”, when asked about reports that Liz Truss’s phone was hacked by Russian agents.

He added: “I’m sure Liz, both as foreign will followed have followed the advice she received from the intelligence and security communities … I’m sure the right protocols were followed.”

Mr Gove admitted that the Conservatives owe the public an apology for installing Ms Truss as leader, calling her tax cuts “a holiday from reality”.

The levelling up secretary said Mr Sunak had been “vindicated’ on the big economic matters after Ms Truss took a “wrong turn” on unfunded tax cuts.

The senior minister also insisted the government will “field the strongest possible team” for the Cop27 climate summit after Mr Sunak said he will not attend. The levelling up secretary said “there are strong pressures on the prime minister’s diary”.