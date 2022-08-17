Liz Truss said British workers need ‘more graft’ and lack ‘skill and application’ of foreign rivals
Labour brand Tory leadership frontrunner’s comments ‘grossly offensive’
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss been criticised after she said British workers needed ‘more graft’ in a leaked audio recording.
Ms Truss appeared to deny any knowledge of her own remarks after they were branded ‘offensive’ by Labour.
Tackled about the comments at the Tory leadership hustings in Perth, Scotland on Tuesday Ms Truss said: “I don’t know what you are quoting there.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies