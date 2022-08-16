Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak painted as caricature boxers in Belfast mural

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are the subjects of Belfast’s latest mural, which depicts the two as caricature boxers.

The Conservative Party leadership contestants are due to take part in a hustings event in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, 17 August.

Truss and Sunak are expected to be questioned on their positions regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol during their visit to Belfast.

Footage shows the newly emerged mural, which was commissioned to be painted in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter by a local publican.

