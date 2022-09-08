New environment minister Ranil Jayawardena ‘consistently’ voted against climate measures
While in favour of banning plastic straws, Liz Truss’s new secretary of state for environment has regularly voted against strengthening environmental protections
New environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena has “consistently” voted against policies to tackle the climate crisis.
His appointment by Liz Truss has already caused alarm due to Mr Jayawardena’s voting record, which shows he has "consistently voted against measures to prevent climate change", and also against government support for renewable energy projects, according to the website, They Work For You.
Despite this stance, he has previously said he recognises the importance of the UK taking climate action, and has campaigned for improved recycling as well as supporting government moves to ban plastic straws in 2020.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies