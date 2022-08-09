Liz Truss has reiterated her vow to set police targets to “cut key crimes by 20 per cent”, despite mounting warnings over the potential consequences.

During a visit to a youth centre on Monday alongside former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, the current leadership frontrunner outlined her crime policies.

They include plans to order police to reduce serious crimes by 20 per cent below 2019 levels, by the end of the current parliament in 2024.