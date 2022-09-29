Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have ‘fixed energy crisis’, claims minister

Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have “fixed this energy crisis”, a Treasury minister has claimed despite rising household bills and fears about long-term support for businesses.

Chris Philip, secretary to the Treasury, said the government had taken “decisive” action on the crisis with the £2,500 cap on annual average household energy bills over the next two years.

“He and the prime minister working together have fixed this energy crisis for families,” he told Sky News on Thursday.