Liz Truss pleads with EU leaders to ‘keep the lights on’ this winter

Liz Truss has said she will ask European leaders to help “keep the lights on” this winter amid growing fears of energy shortages and the need for rationing.

The prime minister is attending a European Political Community summit in Prague today Thursday, with French president Emmanuel Macron among those she is expected to meet.

The UK government has said there should be no need for energy rationing, but official modelling is understood to have warned of shortages for Britons under a “reasonable” worst-case scenario.