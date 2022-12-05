Jump to content

Liz Truss will stand as MP at general election as Tory deadline nears

Conservative HQ has asked MPs to decide whether they will contest seat by end of 5 December

Adam Forrest
Monday 05 December 2022 17:56
<p>Liz Truss was prime minister for only six weeks </p>

Liz Truss was prime minister for only six weeks

(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Liz Truss will stand again as a Tory MP at the next general election despite her recent exit as prime minister.

A spokesperson for Ms Truss confirmed to The Independent that she would contest her South West Norfolk seat, ahead of a Monday evening deadline for Conservatives to tell CCHQ whether they want to run.

There are fears of a “mass exodus” ahead of the election expected in 2024, with predictions that up to 80 Tory MPs could call it quits amid huge Labour poll leads.

