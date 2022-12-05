Liz Truss will stand as MP at general election as Tory deadline nears
Conservative HQ has asked MPs to decide whether they will contest seat by end of 5 December
Liz Truss will stand again as a Tory MP at the next general election despite her recent exit as prime minister.
A spokesperson for Ms Truss confirmed to The Independent that she would contest her South West Norfolk seat, ahead of a Monday evening deadline for Conservatives to tell CCHQ whether they want to run.
There are fears of a “mass exodus” ahead of the election expected in 2024, with predictions that up to 80 Tory MPs could call it quits amid huge Labour poll leads.
