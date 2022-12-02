All the MPs standing down at the next general election

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Though the date of the next general election has not yet been announced, Chloe Smith, Harriet Harman and Sajid Javid amongst others have confirmed that they will not be standing.

The maximum term of any Parliament is five years from the day it first met, meaning that the current Parliament will automatically dissolve on Tuesday 17 December 2024.

MPs have been asked to confirm their intention to stand – or not – by 5 December.

Which MPs are confirmed to be standing down?

Sajid Javid, Conservative MP for Bromsgrove

Sajid Javid is to stand down as an MP at the next election (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

On 2 December, Sajid Javid became the latest, arguably most high-profile MP to join his peers. He described his position as an “incredible privilege”, remarking that he will “continue to support the government and the causes I believe in.”

Deheena Davison, Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland

Dehenna Davison (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Elected in 2019, Deheena Davison currently juggles her position in the House of Commons with a presenting role on GB News. On 25 November, she announced her intention to stand down via her Facebook page.

Gary Streeter, Conservative MP for South West Devon

Gary Streeter (Chris McAndrew/PA) (PA Media)

Sharing his letter of resignation via Twitter on 25 November, Sir Gary Street stated: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve the people of South West Devon and I will continue to do so until the next election.”

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North

Chloe Smith (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Serving as MP for Norwich North since 2009, Chloe Smith confirmed the news via her website on 22 November.

In 2023, she will become the longest-serving MP for either Norwich constituency in modern history.

William Wragg, Conservative MP for Hazel Grove

“I shall continue to represent constituents to the best of my ability in the meantime and thank everyone for their wonderful support over the years”, Mr Wragg shared on 22 November.

Colleen Fletcher, Labour MP for Coventry North East

Telling the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it was time to “pursue some new challenges”, Ms Fletcher announced her intention not to stand in September.

Hywel Williams, Plaid Cymru MP for Afron

Mr Williams announced his intent to retire on 11 November. He has served as an MP since June 2001.

Jon Cruddas, Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham

(GETTY IMAGES)

Having held the seat for 21 years, Cruddas confirmed that he wouldn’t be carrying his constituency into the next general election in August.

“There is never a good time to go but, with the Tories in crisis both locally and nationally, I feel it is time to let someone new take on the challenge”, he told the Romford Recorder.

Rosie Winterton, Labour MP for Doncaster Central

The MP for Doncaster Central since 1997, Dame Rosie Winterton has also served as deputy speaker since 2017. She confirmed that she would be standing down in February.

Harriet Harman, Labour MP for Camberwell and Peckham

Ms Harman has served her constituency since 1982, warmly regarded as “the mother of the house.” She has held positions in various cabinets and shadow cabinets, announcing in December 2021 that this term would be her last.

Wayne David, Labour MP for Caerphilly

The former shadow foreign, commonwealth and development minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Mr David announced in February that he would not choose to seek re-election.

Adam Afriyie, Conservative MP for Windsor

Representing Windsor since 2005, Mr Afriyie made his announcement in July.

“It is a double and unexpected honour to have been elected the first black Conservative MP in the history of our Party”, he shared.

Alex Cunningham, Labour MP for Stockton North

Mr Cunningham confirmed his intended move in November 2021. He has served as an MP since May 2010.

Sir Charles Walker, Conservative MP for Broxbourne

Sir Charles Walker has been an MP since 2005 (PA)

An MP since 2005, Sir Charles revealed that he would not be seeking re-election in February. He later told TimesRadio that “I suspect we will lose the next general election.”

Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter

Bradshaw served as secretary of state for culture, media and sport from 2009 to 2010. He has been an MP since 1997.

Dr Alan Whitehead, Labour MP for Southampton, Test

Elected under Tony Blair’s Labour in 1997, Whitehead is one of only two Labour MPs in Hampshire. In January 2022, he wrote in a letter to party members that, at 71, he “could not give a further five-year commitment to the role of MP” despite wanting to “in principle.”

Margaret Hodge, Labour MP for Barking

Previously serving as Leader of Islington London Borough Council from 1982 to 1992, Hodge has held her post since 1994.

Margaret Beckett, Labour MP for Derby South

Beckett has served her constituency since 1983. She announced that this term would be her last in March.

Paul Blomfield, Labour MP for Sheffield Central

Blomfield confirmed in February 2022 that he would not stand in a decision he labelled “difficult.” Turning 70 next year, he regarded his position – which he has held since 2010 - as one of “extraordinary privilege."

Barry Sheerman, Labour (Co-op) MP for Huddersfield

Representing Huddersfield since 1979, Mr Sheerman is the longest-serving Labour MP. He confirmed the news of his planned departure in December 2021.

Crispin Blunt, Conservative MP for Reigate

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt (Nikki/UK Parliament/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Blunt has represented his Surrey constituency for 25 years, confirming his intention to stand down in May 2022. He previously sparked fury after he came to the defence of a colleague found guilty of child sex assault.

Chris Skidmore, Conservative MP for Kingswood

Serving since 2010, Mr Skidmore stated that he would be departing on 26 November. Notably, he became vice-chairman of the Conservative Party for Policy in 2018.

Nigel Adams, Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty

Previously the minister for Asia at the foreign, commonwealth and development office, Mr Adams was elected in 2010.

He won a majority of more than 20,000 votes in 2019 but confirmed in April that he wanted to spend time pursuing other interests.